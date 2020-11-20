Semiconductor equipment stocks Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) , KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) all hit new 52-week highs this week and closed the period up 10.7% , 2.6% , 4.5% , and 4.6% , respectively.

The company's benefited from dueling stories this week from foundry rivals TSMC and Samsung.

Samsung plans to invest $116B into next-gen 3nm chips to reach mass production in 2022, matching TSMC's timing goal for its process.

A Nikkei Asian Review report revealed that Google and AMD are waiting for TSMC's new chip packaging technology, which is also expected to enter mass production in 2022.

Semi equipment stocks have also seen green since the election as many hope a Biden administration will ease U.S.-China trade tensions and potentially lift the ban on SMIC, China's largest chipmaker.

China revenue exposure in 2019: Lam Research, 31%; Applied Materials, 29%; KLA,, 25%.

Here's a look at how the semi equipment names have performed in the past month compared to the S&P 500. Note that ASML posted the smallest gains because it isn't based in the U.S. so didn't catch as much of an election tailwind. Compare more charts here.