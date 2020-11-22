Card fraud losses worldwide touched $27.85B in 2018 (vs. $23.97B in 2017) and are projected to rise to $35.67B in five years and $40.63B in 10 years, according to The Nilson Report, as pointed out by SmartMetric (OTCQB:SMME), which makes finerprint-activated credit and debit cards. On a positive note, fraud losses per $100 of total sales declined to 6.86¢ in 2018 from 6.95¢ the prior year.

Total credit, debit and other payment card transaction volume is seen at $57.08T by 2023 with gross card fraud projected to reach $35.67B. By 2027, total card transactions are expected to total $71.59T. Estimated biometric credit/debit cards worldwide over the next few years will exceed 500M cards, an independent research company states; 9B+ credit/debit chip-based cards have been issued globally, industry figures indicate. Current manufacturing capacity of the SmartMetric biometric credit/debit card is 1M+ cards/month. A separate Nilson report indicates that purchase volume on Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Visa (NYSE:V) cards grew 10.9% and 10.5% respectively; it's the first time Mastercard had increased its market share versus Visa since 2012.

Consumer and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid general purpose and private label cards combined are expected to generate $10.72T in purchase volume for goods and services in 2024, up 35.7% over 2019, a recent Nilson report states.