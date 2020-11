Moog’s (NYSE:MOG.A) board approved a share repurchase program, under the authorization, the Company will be able to acquire an aggregate of 3M shares of its Class A and Class B common stock.

“Our cash flow was very strong in FY 2020," said John Scannell, Chairman and CEO. "Share repurchases afforded us the opportunity to return $215M of value to our shareholders during the year and we are pleased to have the flexibility to continue this program.”

The program may be discontinued at any time.