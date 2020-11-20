Stock-trading app fintech Robinhood (RBNHD) says Vlad Tenev will be its sole CEO, ending its arrangement where Tenev and co-founder Baiju Bhatt shared the role since the company started in 2013.

The move comes amid chatter that Robinhood plans to go public in coming months even though it raised $660M in a recent Series G funding round.

Bhatt will stay with the company as co-founder "supporting key business initiatives and serving on Robinhood's board of directors," a Robinhood spokesperson told Fortune.

The move recognizes that the co-CEO structure would become less viable as the company grows, according to a person close to the company.