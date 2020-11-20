PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) completes acquisition of CENTRA Technology, Inc.

This transaction brings together complementary capabilities and customer relationships, as well as an attractive IDIQ contract portfolio, to help accelerate PAE’s long-term growth strategy.

CEO John Heller comments: “The acquisition of CENTRA expands PAE’s addressable market into new, attractive mission-critical business areas, opening up important higher growth and margin market areas for the worldwide PAE enterprise. The combination of PAE’s and CENTRA’s capabilities and experience will position PAE to bid a significantly expanded pipeline of opportunities that were previously not actionable to PAE prior to the acquisition. In addition, through the combination with CENTRA, PAE adds uniquely qualified employees to our global workforce with subject matter expertise across a broad range of critical national security issues.”