Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) released Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (the latest in its lucrative first-person shooter franchise) a week ago today - always a landmark in the holiday gaming season for the company.

And usually by Wednesday or Thursday the company has crowed about early uptake - but this year they haven't, which might mean a weak launch, KeyBanc says.

Last fall, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare became 2019's best-selling game in its first month of release.

It's yet possible that Activision will release early numbers for the new game. KeyBanc's Tyler Parker notes, though, that data out of the UK suggests first-week sales there were down about 16% from 2019's release.

Extrapolating that out points to opening weekend sales for Black Ops Cold War of about $550M vs. last year's $600M, Parker says.

The bank is staying Overweight on the stock, and its price target of $102 implies 33% upside.