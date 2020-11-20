Zurich Insurance (OTCQX:ZURVY) says it is in talks to acquire MetLife's (NYSE:MET) U.S. property and casualty insurance business, confirming part of a Reuters report that the Swiss company is in advanced talks to buy the unit for ~$4B.

The deal, executed through its Farmers Group subsidiary, would expand Zurich Insurance's P&C business, while allowing MetLife to exit a business in which it faces fierce competition from larger players such as State Farm, GEICO and Progressive.

MetLife earlier this month reported a 68% drop in Q3 adjusted earnings at its U.S. property and casualty division to $18M, driven by catastrophe losses caused by stomrs in the U.S.