Tesla’s inclusion in the S&P 500 led a running of the bulls in EV plays this week, with three stocks in the space more than doubling.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) gained 20%, its best weekly performance in three months, after getting the nod to enter the broader index in December. Its performance helped the Nasdaq close up for the week, but ironically couldn’t lift the S&P into the green just yet.

Closing in on $500/share, the stock is just below where it closed on the first day of the stock split at the end of August.

Shares have been through volatile trading, with the September selloff of Big Tech and momentum names hitting Tesla just after the split. It hit a post-split low around $330 in the middle of that selloff and had been bouncing a little above $400 for nearly two months until this week’s breakout.

The S&P decision, which Wedbush’s Dan Ives says removes another question mark around the stock, came at an important technical juncture for TSLA.

It had survived a test of its 50-day simple moving average during the September shakeout, but had been crossing below and back above the line since the end of October.

It’s now sitting more than 14% above the 50-day SMA, which is around $428.

And even taking into account the high valuation (forward non-GAAP P/E of 204x), the stock could be poised for another 20% rise, according to Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com.

The stock is now “pricing in the CEO and the visions of the CEO” Gordon told CNBC. He’s placing a call spread bet, selling at $600.

But anyone looking for a short squeeze from TSLA will be disappointed, with short interest below 50M shares, Bill Maurer writes on Seeking Alpha.

“At this point, shorts are hoping that the surge in electric vehicle competition leads to significant overcapacity, forcing Tesla to slash prices and eventually rack up major losses again.”

That competition has yet to step up the in the marketplace, but the investor fervor for the stocks managed to outshine Tesla for at least a week. The animal spirits were perhaps juiced by the U.K. aiming to end the sale of new gasoline cars in 10 years.

Newcomer Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO), which specializes in compact vehicles, rose 102%. Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) jumped 125%, even overcoming selling pressure to rally Friday after a $15M direct offering.

Electrameccanica (NASDAQ:SOLO) jumped 72%, Kandi (NASDAQ:KNDI) gained 67%, Lordstown (NASDAQ:RIDE) was up 48%, Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) rose 34% and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) rose 25%. NIO (NYSE:NIO) lagged with a 10% rise, but shares are up 1,300% in the last six months.

Compare the surging EV stocks on momentum.

EV equipment player Blink Chargins (NASDAQ:BLNK) led the group with a 133% surge.

Even a medical technology company, Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS), popped 45% on the week after announcing it would enter the EV market.

The exuberance brought out the skeptics.

Short-seller Citron Research brought its acerbic assessment to SOLO’s surge, saying it’s a “complete joke” and should be worth $2/share.

Investors also shrugged off a warning about EV reliability from Consumer Reports.

But there were the bullish opinions as well, with UBS lauding GM’s (NYSE:GM) EV moves. GM plans to increase spending on future electric models by 35% to more than $27B.