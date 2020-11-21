The United States and Taiwan signed an agreement to establish annual economic talks after concluding talks in Washington.

The future discussions will alternate between the U.S. and Taipei, with strategic cooperation on the semiconductor industry established as a mutual priority. Further collaboration in supply chains, science and technology, 5G and telecommunications security and global health were also laid out by trade reps as goals.

The talks follow repeated calls from Washington and Taipei for negotiations over a formal trade deal and have progressed over objections from China.

Taiwan ETFs (EWT, TWN, FLTW) have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the last year.