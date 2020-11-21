XPeng Motors (NYSE:XPEV) announced at the Guangzhou Motor Show that its next-generation autonomous driving architecture will include lidar technology.

The Chinese EV automaker said the adoption of lidar will be a breakthrough with it significantly improving the accuracy of positioning relative to other vehicles and objects, even in environments without sufficient lighting.

"The new hardware architecture is a combination of high-definition cameras, millimeter-wave radars, ultrasonic sensors, Lidar, high-precision positioning and mapping systems, all powered by a high-performance computing platform. Equipped with a total of 32 sensors, the system provides the strongest hardware redundancy, effectively avoiding single-system failure to deliver enhanced safety protection. It will also cover more usage scenarios, effectively enabling Xpeng vehicles to perform low-speed Navigation Guided Pilot functions for city driving."

Xpeng is set to become the first passenger vehicle maker to add lidar sensors to mass-produced cars next year.

ARK Invest's Tasha Keeney notes the move is a "big deviation" from copying Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) model, which elicited a response from Elon Musk indicating XPeng was handcuffed an old version of Tesla's software.

Last year, Musk said any automaker that relied on Lidar would be doomed by the unnecessary costs.

Investors have been snapping up Xpeng at an increasing pace since it went public in August.