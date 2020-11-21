Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) all hit new 52-week highs last week. The three U.S.-based semiconductor equipment giants have a tendency to move in unison, but there are some exposure differences that can determine which stock will move the most.

Revenue mix by geography: All three companies have strong exposure to China. For last year, the region represented 31% of Lam Research's overall revenue, 29% for AMAT, and 25% for KLA. China is the largest regional market for Lam and Applied Materials, but KLA has its greatest exposure to Taiwan at 27%.

The companies all move on China-related news, like the U.S. ban of SMIC, China's largest chipmaker, earlier this year.

Revenue mix by end use: Last year, foundry and logic accounted for slightly over half of Applied Materials revenue while nearly 60% of Lam's mix was devoted to memory.

KLA reports its end use mix a bit differently, breaking it out as part of the Semiconductor Process Control segment, which represents about 80% of total sales. In the recent FQ1 report, the segment tipped heavily toward foundry at 69%.

So Lam has the strongest memory exposure, KLA leans foundry, and Applied Materials has the most balanced mix of the three.

News or earnings reports from companies tied to the foundry and memory markets can move the chip equipment names.

Customers accounting for over 10% of revenue: Foundry giant TSMC falls into this category for all three semi equipment companies and accounted for 14% of AMAT's annual revenue. Samsung is also a shared customer, though it represented less than 10% of AMAT's sales for the first time last year.

AMAT also counts Intel as one of its major customers (12% of annual revenue), while Lam has the only strong exposure to memory players Micron and SK Hynix.

State of the market: Chipmakers order machinery, which cost tens of millions of dollars each, a year ahead of the expected demand. Tracking semi equipment earnings and announcements provides a future indicator for products including personal electronics and data center servers plus general memory demand.

AMAT recently reported record quarterly revenue and provided an upside FQ1 outlook. Lam beat quarterly estimates and forecast upside December quarter revenue. KLA also reported upside results and guidance, noting that it ended the quarter with a strong backlog.

"AMAT's top two customers are TSMC and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Sales to Samsung represented less than 10% in FY 2019 but registered 13% in FY2018 and 23% in FY2017. Samsung dropped below 10% because, in CY2018, its NAND capex dropped 36%, followed by a 33% drop in CY2019. However, in CY2020, I estimate Samsung's NAND capex spend to increase 55%. This is a strong indicator that AMAT will gain share in 2020 in NAND revenues," writes Seeking Alpha contributor Robert Castellano.

Sources: 10-K filings for AMAT, LRCX, KLAC and KLA's FQ1 shareholder letter.

Previously: Semi equipment stocks hit new 52-week records this week on foundry giant battle, continuing U.S.-China optimism (Nov. 20 2020)

Here's a look at how the three semi equipment companies have performed in the past year vs. the S&P 500. Find more chart comparisons here.