As network providers fight over Gs, few consumers demanding highest speeds

Networking service providers are falling all over each other to race to next-generation networks offering blazing speed - whether it's 5G wireless networks (now encroaching into home Internet offerings) or "10G" hybrid wireline networks from traditional wired broadband providers - but those companies dependent on end consumers are getting a reality check from slow demand.

All those Gs, and only a small fraction of the market is paying for "one G," so to speak - that is, signed up for 1-gigabit capable service.

Only 5.63% of the U.S. broadband market subscribed to that speed of service in Q3, according to data from OpenVault via NextTV. The biggest share of the broadband pie sits in the segment drawing download speeds of 100 Mbps-200 Mbps, with 36.4% of subscribers.

The next most popular (almost 20%) is in the 50-75 Mbps range, followed by a small slice (14%) in the 200-400 Mbps range.

Cable Internet providers are commonly offering urban residents speeds of 100-400 Mbps. And rural broadband is another challenge, one where wireless may be offering a better buildout case.

The wireless industry's 5G refers to its fifth-generation standards, which can offer gigabit speeds at peak, but commonly offer 50 Mbps-plus. And the cable industry began a "10G" marketing push to brand its investment cycle in hybrid fiber-coax networks it hopes will one day enable 10 Gbps both downstream and up.

Those kinds of speeds have more immediate relevance to industrial applications, including factory automation and telehealth.

As for consumers, though (whose top use case is often whatever's good enough for a high-definition movie stream), they're not in a rush to add top speed.

Adding data volume might be another story; all of that streaming means that within a couple of years, 5-10% of broadband subs will be what OpenVault calls "extreme power users" soaking up more than 2 TB of data per month, vs. about 1% of users at that level now.

Key customer-facing Internet providers: Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR), AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink/Lumen (NYSE:LUMN), Cox, Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS), Frontier (NASDAQ:FTR), Mediacom, TDS Telecom (NYSE:TDS), Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ)