Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) says its COVID-19 antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab administered together has received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat patients who are not hospitalized but are at high risk of developing the disease.

The cocktail was one of three pharmaceutical treatments given to Pres. Trump for treatment of COVID-19 in October.

This is the second antibody drug cleared this month for emergency authorization to use in a similar set of COVID-19 patients after Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) bamlanivimab previously had won approval.

Previous drugs cleared for COVID-19 use, such as Gilead's remdesivir, were authorized for hospitalized patients.

Lilly's antibody drug was derived from antibodies isolated from the blood of a patient who recovered from COVID-19, while Regeneron's drug combines an antibody from a recovered patient and one generated by mice with genetically modified immune systems.