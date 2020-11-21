The head of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency says Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX is safe to fly after studies and test flights showed the company has fixed the faults that caused fatal crashes, and the regulator likely will approve the plane's return in January.

Officials confirm a draft EASA directive proposing to end the grounding in Europe will be published next week, followed by a 30-day comment period; after finishing touches, that would lead to a final decision to clear the plane in January.

The resumption of flights in Europe depends on pilot training and the amount of time it takes airlines to upgrade software and carry out other actions mandated by EASA; in the U.S., commercial flights are scheduled to start on Dec. 29, just six weeks after the FAA order granting final clearance for the jet's return was published on Nov. 18.

