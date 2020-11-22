Guitar Center, owned by private equity firm Ares Management (NYSE:ARES), has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as the coronavirus pandemic moved shopping online and weighed on purchases of new music gear.

Ares gained control of the company in 2014 through an out-of-court restructuring of the music equipment retailer's borrowings.

Guitar Center, which has nearly 300 stores across the U.S., as well as subsidiaries including Music & Arts, has negotiated to have $375M in debtor-in-possession financing from its existing lenders and intends to raise $335M in new senior secured notes. Business operations will continue without any interruption.

Earlier this month, the company announced a restructuring support agreement that called for new financing backed by existing creditors, in addition to $165M in new equity investments from Ares, Carlyle Group and Brigade Capital Management.