Speculation over the future of CNN's Jeff Zucker has surfaced over the past few months amid reports that his contract renewal was up in the air.

The network president last re-signed late in the spring of 2018, in a deal that locked him in through the election, Vanity Fair reports.

The timetable still hasn't been confirmed, but there's talk in the upper ranks of WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) that Zucker is expected to leave CNN in the first quarter of 2021 (after the presidential inauguration). "A lot of that air may begin to leak out of the balloon once the anticipated normalcy of the Biden White House sets in, which would make this a reasonable time for Zucker to take a bow," writes Joe Pompeo.

The WSJ previously reported that there friction between Zucker and Jason Kilar, who was named CEO of WarnerMedia in April. Zucker felt blindsided by August's iteration of WarnerMedia's numerous shakeups, in which he lost oversight of CNN's financial, human resources and communications departments.