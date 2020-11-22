At this weekend's summit in Riyadh, G20 leaders pledged to ensure fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests around the world so that poorer countries were not left out of a a post-coronavirus recovery.

"We will spare no effort to ensure their affordable and equitable access for all people, consistent with members’ commitments to incentivize innovation," according to a draft G20 statement. "We recognize the role of extensive immunization as a global public good."

"We need to avoid at all costs a scenario of a two-speed world where only the richer can protect themselves against the virus and restart normal lives," French President Emmanuel Macron told the summit, while the EU called for $4.5B from the G20 by the end of the year to pay for COVID-19 fighting tools for poorer countries.

Russia also offered to provide its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to other countries, while China said it was prepared to ramp up global vaccine development and distribution. The country currently has five vaccine candidates undergoing Phase III trials.

U.S. vaccines made by Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) could be approved within a matter of weeks, and while President Trump attended the opening ceremonies of the G20, he reportedly left the virtual summit ahead of the session on vaccines and "pandemic preparedness." A statement later released by the White House said, "President Trump also reaffirmed the importance of the G20 working together for future economic growth and prosperity."

G20 leaders additionally pledged to continue to use all available policy tools as long as needed to safeguard lives, jobs and incomes, while encouraging multilateral development banks to strengthen their efforts to help countries deal with the crisis.

Related: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) , BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO), Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) and VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV).