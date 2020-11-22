REIT stocks outperformed the S&P 500 over the past week, points out Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa, noting that the MSCI REIT Index rose 2.4% vs. the S&P 500's 1.3% gain.

The best-performing REIT sector was hotels (+16.9%) and the worst-performing asset class was single-family rentals (-2.5%), he wrote.

While Sakwa doesn't ascribe a reason for why the asset classes outperformed or underperformed, investors may be betting that consumers and companies will be willing to travel more and return to malls. On the flip side, the trend of city apartment dwellers renting single-family homes in the suburbs may subside.

The overall REIT outperformance also coincided with the annual NAREIT World conference, which was held online this year.

The best performing stocks in Sakwa's coverage were Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE), up 31.3%; DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH), up 22.3%; Empire State Realty (NYSE:ESRT), up 20.4%; Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST), up 18.3%; and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC), up 18.1%.

Paramount Group stock far outpaces the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), S&P 500 and Prologis over the past week:

The worst performing in his universe were Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), both down 2.6%; Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT), down 2.4%; Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH), down 2.3%; and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT), down 2.1%.

The SA ratings screener may generate some ideas — the top pick in hotel and resort REITs is MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP), with a Quant rating of 3.54. SA authors average rating is 4.00 and the average Wall Street rating is 4.47.

SA contributor Sheen Bay Research likes MGP's strong liquidity and 7% dividend.

In retail REITs, Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) tops the list with a 4.73 Quant rating; Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is the highest by Wall Street analyst ratings, averaging 4.84.

SA contributor Julian Lin suggests ADC as an alternative investment to bonds.

ETFs: VNQ, RQI, IYR, RNP, RFI, XLRE