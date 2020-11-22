As the U.S. approaches 200,000 new coronavirus cases per day, other developed nations are rolling out plans to combat mounting issues.

U.K. PM Boris Johnson has outlined a three-tiered system for the country following the end of lockdown on December 2. The restrictions apply based on the severity of the outbreak in each area. The AP reported that members of his party want impact assessments before the measures -- believed to be more strict than seen in October -- are implemented.

Separately, Japan recorded its highest new case total, at more than 2,500 and cancelled its "Go-to" tourism campaign that was seen as capitalizing on the nation's seeming imperviousness to the virus.

India recorded more than 45K new cases and night curfews have emerged in a few states amid the festivals.

In steps to curb the virus's lethality, the FDA Saturday granted Regeneron's (NASDAQ:REGN) drug cocktail an emergency use authorization, adding the arsenal to be deployed in the coming months, which include vaccine candidates from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).

In the political sphere in the U.S., Georgia Senator Loeffler is in quarantine following mixed test results, and the President's son, Donald Trump Jr. was also found have tested positive for coronavirus. Loeffler is due to square off against a Democratic challenger in a runoff for the senate in early January.