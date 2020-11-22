Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is looking for acquisitions and joint ventures in its quest to beef up its presence in Europe's consolidating payments processing industry, the Financial Times reports, citing an interview with Stefan Hoops, head of Deutsche Bank's corporate bank.

"Digital payments are one area with the highest strategic priority for us," and "non-organic growth is clearly an option," he said.

The German bank has hired a number of external payments experts in recent months with Andre Bajorat, founder of fintech Figo, among them. It has also added some senior managers from bankrupt payment processing company Wirecard, including Kilian Thalhammer.

Still, it decided not to acquire Wirecard's technology and assets.

Deutsche Bank's digital payments processing business is still tiny, generating only EUR 100M in annual fees last year, a number Hoops vows to double within three year. By contrast DB posted EUR 28.2B in revenue last year.

The move could allow the bank to expand to settle credit and debit card transactions made by its ~19M retail clients, bypassing card payment processing giants Visa and Mastercard and avoiding the fees they charge.

For the past couple of years, DB CEO Christian Sewing has been trying to boost the lender's growth through a massive overhaul. Germany's largest lender announced plans to drastically scale back its investment bank operations, and about a year ago, Handelsblatt reported that the company planned to cut as many as 6,000 jobs from its private banking operations over the next few years.