In his latest update to shareholders, AT&T (NYSE:T) CFO John Stephens (headed out of the company via retirement in March) says the recent developments around HBO Max should expand the service's attractiveness for both exiting customers and new ones.

That includes the combination of HBO Max's availability on Amazon Fire TV, and the decision to launch Wonder Woman 1984 simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

As for the ever-present update on capital: "Strong cash generation and disciplined capital allocation gives AT&T financial strength and flexibility to invest in growth in its market-based priorities of fiber, 5G and HBO Max while simultaneously meeting its existing financial commitments," he says.

After refinancing more than $60B in debt at historically low rates, the company has about $30B in debt coming due through 2025. It sees 2020 full-year cash flow of $26B or more, with a full-year dividend payout ratio in the high 50% range.

It's also expecting gross capital investment for 2020 in the $20B range.

Stephens said he's pleased to see third-quarter momentum continue in postpaid wireless. The company's investments in network quality (5G and fiber) have helped support strong wireless results (financial and operational), and healthy broadband trends, he says. The integrated fiber strategy should improve the connectivity offering for both consumer and enterprise markets.

As for business transformation, it's on track and delivering savings from efficiencies, organizational alignments and optimizing cash returns from select operating units, he says.

Dividend payout ratio has been ticking up since the beginning of 2019: