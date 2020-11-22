Black Friday and Cyber Monday are posing a new challenge, even with their definitions, for retailers as the government advises against a traditional holiday and stores across the country face lockdown restrictions.

The SPDR S&P Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY), up 0.2% for the week, is a great proxy for the move to vaccine-boosted recovery plays.

The department store stocks that have been hammered in the face of the online retail rally and pressured in the absence of any mall traffic are the best winners in the S&P.

The continuation of the rally in the mall-based names started with earnings from Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS). The chain’s bullish outlook on its call overcame a bigger-than-expected decline in comparable sales.

That pushed out-of-favor issues like Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), up 23% last week, L Brands (NYSE:LB), up 16%, which also popped on earnings, and Gap (NYSE:GPS), rising more than 10%.

At the same time, the stalwart home improvement stocks eased after their number. Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) dropped 6% and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) fell 3%.

The brick-and-mortar retail stocks would usually be getting some interest heading into Black Friday, but with the CDC calling for people to avoid travel for Thanksgiving the deals to be had are online.

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Black Friday sales started last Friday and will continue to the day after Thanksgiving.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) will run its sales for the Thanksgiving holiday period for 10 days.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), one of the biggest stay-at-home plays, with its shares up nearly 300% year to date, will skip Black Friday and Cyber Monday due to heavy demand.

The VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) is just above its 50-day simple moving average of around $151. RTH has Amazon as its top holding.

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is comfortably above its 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages. But it is approaching oversold territory for the first time since the end of August.

Amazon is struggling with the 50- and 100-day SMAs, just below the levels, which are around $3,160 to $3,170.

“The (AMZN) technical chart remains very weak and has several bearish patterns, from a potential double top to an RSI that trending lower,” Mott Capital Management writes on Seeking Alpha. “Overall, the stock has decent support around $2,870, and if that level holds, the stock probably continues to consolidate sideways. If $2,870 breaks, we could start to think about $2,670 or even $2,460.”

