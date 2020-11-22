CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) agrees to acquire Homesnap Inc. for $250M in cash, marking its first major step into the residential data business.

Fast-growing Homesnap provides residential real estate brokers with apps and other technology for managing and analyzing their listings as well as the broader market; the company says more than 300K residential agents nationwide use the application an average of 30 times each month.

CoStar says the addition of Homesnap's will quadruple the number of professional, paying brokers and active agent users on its U.S. platforms from ~100K to more than 400K, and the number of U.S. property listings available across CoStar's brands will double from 1.35M to more than 2.6M.

In a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha, Curious Capital cites CoStar's "robust fundamentals, growth drivers and countercyclical foundation."