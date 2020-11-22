Drilling rig operator Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) is cleared to exit bankruptcy with a plan that transfers control of the business to its bondholders and lowers debt by more than $3B.

Noble says the bankruptcy plan, built on a debt-for-equity swap with bondholders and a settlement of litigation over its 2014 spinoff of Paragon Offshore, has overwhelming support from its creditors and is designed to allow it to weather the turbulent oil market during the pandemic.

Noble says bondholders have agreed to pump in $200M of new capital in the reorganized business through the issuance of new second-lien notes, and it has lined up $675M in loans to further fund the business upon its exit from bankruptcy.

The company filed for Chapter 11 in July, joining offshore drilling rig operators Valaris, Diamond Offshore Drilling and Pacific Drilling in seeking bankruptcy protection.