Nevada cuts capacity limit for casinos, entertainment after COVID spike

  • Nevada Gov. Sisolak orders a rollback of capacity limits at casinos, restaurants and other public venues to 25% from 50% starting Tuesday, in response to rising coronavirus cases.
  • The order also reduces the cap on public gathering sizes including entertainment venues to 50 people or potentially fewer from 250 people.
  • Sisolak says a rapid growth in COVID-19 cases, including a recent one-day record in Nevada of 2,416 new cases, threatens to overwhelm the state's health care system.
  • MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), which operates 13 resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, says it is adjusting operations immediately to comply with the order.
  • Other gaming sector names on watch include LVS, WYNN, CZR, PENN, BYD, RRR, BALY, FLL, CNTY, GDEN
