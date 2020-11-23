Asia-Pacific stocks mostly higher on vaccine hopes and encouraging economic data

Japan closed.

China +0.90% . Cyclical firms gained on COVID-19 vaccine progress. New energy firms also gained as Beijing lifted subsidy target for 2021.

Hong Kong -0.22% . Airline stocks slipped. Cathay Pacific plunged 4.35% while China Eastern Airlines declined 2.01%.

Australia +0.50% as the country eased some COVID-19 restrictions. No new infections or deaths were encountered in several weeks.

South Korea +1.95% on encouraging trade data.

Exports grew 11.1% in the first 20 days of November from 2019, reversing a 5.9% decline in the previous month, helped by strong chip sales and overseas demand.

Shipments of chips surged 21.9%, while those of cars and mobile phones jumped 11.9% and 36.2% each.

Imports rose 1.3% in the first 20 days of the month. Full-month trade data will be released on Dec. 1.

Singapore +0.94% . GDP fell 5.8% Y/Y in Q3, versus the 7% drop seen in the government’s advance estimate. Analysts expected a 5.4% contraction.

Economy contracted much less than estimated due to gradual easing of COVID-19 lockdown measures.

FY GDP is expected to contract between 6.5% and 6% vs. prior forecast of a 5% to 7% decline. A growth of 4% to 6% is expected for next year.

The economy grew 9.2% from Q2 on a seasonally adjusted basis, compared with the contraction of 13.2%.

Successes in vaccine trials have bolstered hopes for the eventual rollout of effective shots across the world.

On Saturday, the FDA granted Regeneron's cocktail drug an emergency use authorization to treat patients who are not hospitalized but are at high risk of developing the disease.