Argenx inks $98M deal to secure accelared review status for efgartigimod
Nov. 23, 2020
- Argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) has agreed to acquire a FDA Priority Review Voucher (PRV) from Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals for $98M.
- A PRV entitles the holder to FDA priority review of a single New Drug Application or Biologics License Application (BLA), which reduces the target review time and expedite approval.
- The company expects to redeem the PRV for a future marketing application for its FcRn antagonist efgartigimod. It will not be used for the BLA filing of intravenous efgartigimod in generalized myasthenia gravis, which is on track to be submitted in 2020.
- Efgartigimod is an antibody fragment designed to reduce disease-causing immunoglobulin G antibodies and block the IgG recycling process.