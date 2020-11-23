Molecular Partners (OTCPK:MLLCF) announces that a first cohort of eight healthy volunteers has been dosed in a Phase 1 first-in-human study of MP0420 (ensovibep), a DARPin therapeutic candidate for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

MP0420 is designed to bind the receptor-binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to prevent viral entry into cells.

MP0420 under option and license agreement, is jointly developed by Novartis (NYSE:NVS).

Conducted in the U.K., the trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of intravenously administered MP0420 in up to 24 healthy volunteers divided into three dose cohorts, with each cohort stratified 3:1 in favor of MP0420.