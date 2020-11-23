Following the vaccine trial successes of Pfizer and Moderna, which both showed efficacy rates of around 95%, AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and the University of Oxford have released an interim analysis of their clinical trials.

One regimen, given to some 2,700 people, showed an effectiveness of 90% when trial participants received a half dose, followed by a full dose at least one month apart. The other dosing regimen, given to nearly 9,000 people, showed 62% efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart. The combined analysis from both dosing regimens found average vaccine effectiveness of 70%.

Despite the lower efficacy, the British shot has some distribution advantages. While vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have to be stored frozen, the Astra-Oxford jab can be kept at refrigerator temperature and comes at a potentially lower cost.

AstraZeneca also said there were no serious adverse safety events and the vaccine was tolerated well across both dosing groups. Late-stage clinical trials of the vaccine are continuing in the U.S. following a pause during most of September and October.

"Excitingly, we've found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90% effective and if this dosing regime is used, more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply," said Professor Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial.

The stakes for lower- and middle-income nations are immense, as the shot accounts for more than 40% of the supplies going to those countries.

AstraZeneca is already preparing regulatory submission of the data to health authorities around the world that have a framework in place for conditional or early approval.