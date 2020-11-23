"On the 11th or on the 12th of December, hopefully the first people will be immunized across the U.S., across all states, in all the areas where the state departments of health will have told us where to deliver the vaccines," Moncef Slaoui, head of the government's Operation Warp Speed, told CNN's State of the Union.

Current plans forecast another milestone around May: a 70% immunization rate across the U.S., which "would allow for true herd immunity to take place," added Slaoui. "Most people need to be immunized before we can go back to a normal life."

An advisory panel of the FDA is set to meet on Dec. 10 to discuss emergency use authorization for the vaccine candidate. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) have already requested EUA for their product, while Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) will finish its application by the end of the month.

"While we can't predict how long FDA's review will take, the agency will review the request as expeditiously as possible, while still doing so in a thorough and science-based manner, so that we can help make available a vaccine that the American people deserve as soon as possible," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn tweeted on Sunday.

Even if (or when) approved, there is uncertainty over whether the general public will trust the jab enough to take it. According to a Pew Research Center in September, only about half of U.S. adults say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine.

