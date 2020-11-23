The Trump administration is close to issuing a list of 89 Chinese aerospace and other companies that would be unable to access U.S. technology exports due to their military ties, according to Reuters.

That would restrict companies like Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, which is looking to compete with Boeing and Airbus, as well as Aviation Industry Corporation of China. General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON) are among those that have supply deals with COMAC and AVIC.

The list, if published, could further escalate trade tensions and comes just ten days after President Trump unveiled an executive order prohibiting U.S. investments in Chinese companies that Washington said are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

Besides the 89 Chinese listings, the draft rule also designates 28 Russian entities, including Irkut, which is aiming to challenge Boeing's market share with its MC-21 jetliner.