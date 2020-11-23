European shares edge higher on vaccine hopes, Germany manufacturing PMI of 57.9 beats forecast
Nov. 23, 2020 4:13 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- London +0.32%. Stocks rose as travel and commodity stocks jumped after positive vaccine news from AstraZeneca. Energy, mining and aero were among the biggest gainers.
- Germany +1.13%. November flash manufacturing PMI 57.9 vs 56.0 expected, prior 58.2.
- Services PMI 46.2 vs 46.3 expected, prior 49.5.
- Manufacturing output remains elevated, recording 62.7 (although a slight drop from October of 65.1), and that is keeping overall business activity steadier than otherwise anticipated.
- France +0.78%. November flash services PMI 38.0 vs 39.0 expected, prior 46.5.
- Manufacturing PMI 49.1 vs 49.9 expected, prior 51.3.
- Both the services and manufacturing components miss on estimates as the French economy suffers a sharp downturn in business activity amid a return to lockdown.
- Eurozone November flash services PMI 41.3 vs 42.0 expected, prior 46.9.
- Manufacturing PMI 53.6 vs 53.3 expected, prior 54.8.
- Composite PMI 45.1 vs 45.6 expected, prior 50.0.
- Hopes are raised that several coronavirus vaccines, found to be highly effective in late-stage clinical trials, could start to be rolled out in the U.S. in December.
- British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Monday said an interim analysis of clinical trials showed its coronavirus vaccine has an average efficacy of 70% in preventing infection.
- On Saturday, the FDA granted Regeneron's cocktail drug an emergency use authorization for COVID-19 patients who are not hospitalized but at high risk of infection.
- Pfizer and BioNTech on Friday applied for emergency use of their coronavirus vaccine to the FDA.