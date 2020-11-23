OneSmart International Education (NYSE:ONE): FQ4 Non-GAAP net loss of $19.4M; GAAP net loss of $24M

Revenue of $147.64M misses by $0.24M .

Non-GAAP operating margin of -10.5%, compared with 7.8% during FQ4 2019.

GAAP operating margin of -13.5%, vs. 5.8% in same period of the prior fiscal year.

Average monthly student enrollments totaled 171,297, +6.8% Q/Q and +8.0% Y/Y.

"We now expect our margin to return to pre-pandemic level and expand in H2 FY21 driven by topline growth momentum, strong ASP increase and operating leverage as our city and center level ramp-up continues," stated Mr. Greg Zuo, OneSmart's Director, CFO and Chief Strategic Officer.

Shares -8.24% PM.

