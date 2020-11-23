Brace for some portfolio rebalancing flows, says JPMorgan

"We see some vulnerability in equity markets in the near term from balanced mutual funds, a $7T universe, having to sell around $160B of equities globally to revert to their target 60:40 allocation either by the end of November or by the end of December at the latest,” according to JPMorgan Chase.

If the stock market rallies into December, there could be an additional $150B of equity selling into the end of the month pension funds that tend to rebalance on a quarterly basis, added strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

For the retail investor, is the 60/40 portfolio still the way to go? Recent contributors on Seeking Alpha have suggested otherwise based on pricing and real returns. See articles by Jussi Askola and KCI Research.