Stocks advance on latest dose of 'vaccine progress'

The push and pull between cyclicals and tech stocks will likely continue for the next few weeks as traders weigh growing vaccine optimism against rising coronavirus cases and lockdown measures.

Latest movement... The Dow will likely start today's session with a leg up as futures rose 0.7% vs. the 0.4% advance of the Nasdaq (S&P 500 is ahead by 0.6% ).

Overnight, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford released an interim analysis of their clinical trials, showing vaccine efficacy ranges of 62% and 90%, depending on dosage.

Predictions are also growing that the Fed will unveil more monetary action when it meets in mid-December after the central bank said it will comply with a Treasury request to return unused funds meant to backstop five emergency lending programs.