Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) has acquired 5-D Systems (DST), a CMMI Level 3 Systems and Software Engineering company.

5-D is well-known in the defense/aerospace industry for small business designing, developing, integrating, testing, modifying and supporting unmanned, manned, and OPV/aviation systems; and also providing technical/logistics/program SETA / A&AS support on government sites.

In addition to developing systems for the DoD and other major customers, 5-D has been a subcontractor/teammate of Kratos on many of its systems and programs including the XQ-58A and aerial target systems.

5-D's core philosophies align well with KTOS' affordability mantra and development/application of leading edge, rather than bleeding edge, technology.

5-D will be a company within the Kratos Unmanned Systems Division and will function as the Systems Engineering hub for the division.

Financial terms were not disclosed.