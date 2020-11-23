Tracker, a subsidiary of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) has inked partnership with Grove & Dean, one of the UK's leading independent chartered insurance brokers and Performance Direct, the general insurance division of Grove & Dean to safeguard assets, reduce insurance premiums and protect loss ratios.

The partnership launches with the introduction of Tracker's pioneering stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) solutions as an added-value offering to broker customers.

"Our partnership with Grove & Dean will enable even more stolen vehicles returned safely to their owners. With a Tracker solution installed, the need for insurance providers to pay recovery costs or settle costly claims will be greatly reduced," commented Mark Rose, managing director of Tracker. "Owners will also be protected from the costs incurred due to a vehicle theft, including their excess liability insurance, loss of no-claims discount and potentially higher premiums in the future. Whilst there is no way to guarantee that a vehicle will never be stolen, installing a Tracker solution will vastly improve the chances of returning a vehicle to its owner."