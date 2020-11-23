The U.K. telecommunications company, Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, ten years ahead of its original ambition.

The company to eliminate all carbon emissions from its own activities and from the energy that it purchases and uses--also known as scope 1 and scope 2 emissions--by 2030.

The company also committed that it will halve carbon emissions from Scope 3 sources, including joint ventures, all supply chain purchases, the use of products it has sold and business travel by 2030.

Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read said: “We are committed to reduce our carbon footprint through improved energy efficiency, renewable energy supply, reducing our network waste and new environmental criteria when we select suppliers. Vodafone will also enable our customers to reduce their environmental footprint through use of our services, including the Internet of Things.”