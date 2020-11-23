China's move to draft rules aimed at preventing monopolistic behavior by internet platforms is "timely and necessary", says Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) CEO Daniel Zhang.

“Supervision allows platform enterprises to not only develop well on their own, but also helps the sustainable and healthy development of the entire society and creates innovation,” said Zhang at the World Internet Conference.

Zhang said Chinese internet companies have moved to the forefront with the help of government policies, but regulations need to evolve.

The government-organized annual event from Nov. 23-24 takes place as the country's internet giants including Alibaba, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Meituan (MEIT) face increasing government scrutiny.

Zhang succeeded Ma in 2019 as Alibaba’s chairman, and concurrently holds the role of CEO.

Earlier this month the planned $37B share market listing of Alibaba affiliate Ant Group was suspended after regulators warned its lucrative online lending business faced tighter scrutiny.

That followed a speech in which Ma criticized regulators as backward and an obstacle to business development.

The termination of Ant’s IPO prompted suggestions that Beijing might be punishing Ma while also tightening controls. Ma has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

The move to regulate monopolistic power of China’s technology giants sparked a sell-off in Chinese internet stocks.

Alibaba’s stock price has dropped ~13% over the past one month following the announcement.

Alibaba's e-commerce marketplaces and payment services are also expected to face greater oversight under the draft rules to prevent market domination or adoption of methods aimed at blocking fair competition.