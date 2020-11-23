Dosing underway in Biohaven's late-stage study of rimegepant in migraine
Nov. 23, 2020 6:05 AM ETBiohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)BHVNBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- BioShin, a subsidiary of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company (NYSE:BHVN) enrolls the first patient in its regional multi-center study conducted in China and Korea a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the ability of BHV3000-310 for the acute treatment of migraine in adults.
- BHV3000-310 is a double-blind, randomized trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of rimegepant in the acute treatment of migraine.
- Rimegepant (Nurte ODT) is a calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonist that is being developed for acute migraine treatment. Rimegepant was approved by the US FDA for the acute treatment of migraine in February 2020, and an sNDA has been accepted by the US FDA for the preventive treatment of migraine.