Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) announces that SULINNO (adalimumab injection), a recombinant human anti-TNF-α monoclonal antibody drug, has been officially approved in China for the treatment of polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA), a form of arthritis with an unknown cause in children aged 16 years or younger.

Since the launch of adalimumab, it has been approved worldwide for the treatment of seventeen diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriasis, psoriasis arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, crohn's disease (including pediatric crohn's disease), ulcerative colitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, uveitis, etc.