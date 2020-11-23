To revive profitability after getting hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the French food company, Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) to cut ~2,000 jobs, including one in four positions at its global headquarters.

The company now targets mid-term recurring operating margin at mid-to-high teen levels and expects cost savings of $1.19B by 2023, part of which will be reinvested in its growth plan and the rest to secure margin expansion.

The company intends to return to profitable growth by 2H2021and its recurring operating margin to be at pre-Covid-19 levels at more than 15% by 2022.

Danone confirmed its expects to reach 3% to 5% profitable revenue growth on a like-for-like basis in the mid term.

As announced earlier, Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Faber is shifting the organization to focus on geographical areas rather than product categories to become more agile, which will be gradually implemented in 2021.

The total one-off costs related to organizational activities are expected to be around €1.4 B for the 2021-23 period.

The company confirmed its guidance for FY2020 of recurring operating margin at 14% and €1.8B in free cash flow in spite of challenging market conditions in Q4.

