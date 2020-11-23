Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) appointed Ms. Dava Ritchea as Chief Financial Officer effective January 11.

Ms. Ritchea, most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Assured Investment Management (formerly known as BlueMountain Capital Management).

Additionally, Ms. Ritchea’s entered into partner agreements with each of Sculptor Capital LP, Sculptor Capital Advisors LP and Sculptor Capital Advisors II LP, as a limited partner of each of the Operating Partnerships. The partner agreements provide that Ms. Ritchea will receive annual base compensation of $500K, payable in equal quarterly installments, and will be eligible to receive an annual discretionary incentive bonus payable in respect of each year.

Ms. Ritchea will also receive a grant of 200K Class E operating group units in the Operating Partnerships under the Company’s 2013 Incentive Plan on the effective date of partnership agreement. The Class E Units will vest in three equal installments on each of December 31, 2023, 2024 and 2025, subject to Ms. Ritchea’s continuous service with the Company through each vesting date and the terms of the limited partnership agreements of the Operating Partnerships.