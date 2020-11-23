CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) has reached enrollment of 293 patients in its Phase 3 trial for COVID-19 patients with severe-to-critical symptoms, thereby meeting requested criteria for a second interim efficacy analysis by the Data Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC).

The company expects to enroll the remaining 97 patients in the next few weeks to complete the trial this year (n=390).

After the first interim analysis, the DSMC requested a second analysis of all data after enrollment had reached 75% of the total patients.

Approx. five weeks ago, first interim analysis was completed and the trial was recommended to continue without modification.

The company plans to initiate its Phase 2 COVID-19 long hauler trial and complete enrollment in 4-6 weeks.

On another front, CytoDyn is also about to enroll its first patient in the NASH trial this month.