Gatik, an autonomous technology company deploying autonomous vehicles for B2B short-haul middle-mile logistics inked a multi-year partnership with Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCPK:LBLCF) to deploy a fleet of autonomous delivery vehicles in Toronto, Ontario, beginning January 2021.

To meet Loblaw’s unique retailing needs, Gatik upfits Ford Transit 350 box trucks with refrigeration units, lift gates, and its proprietary autonomous self-driving software for urban, suburban and highway driving. Gatik will be operating its vehicles, five in total, for Loblaw up to 7 days a week, 12 hours a day, on 5 routes operating on public roads with fixed pick-up and drop-off locations. All vehicles will have a safety driver as a co-pilot.

“As more Canadians turn to online grocery shopping, we’ve looked at ways to make our supply chain more efficient. Middle-mile autonomous delivery is a great example,” said Lauren Steinberg, Senior Vice President, Loblaw Digital. “With this initial roll-out in Toronto, we are able to move goods from our automated picking facility multiple times a day to keep pace with PC Express online grocery orders in stores around the city.”