Coolisys Technologies, a power electronics business of DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW), has established a program targeting both national and regional fast food franchisees to install the ACECool electric vehicle (EV) chargers as part of a revenue sharing program, initially funded from the company’s recent capital raising activities.

The program is expected to be launched in California, Nevada and Canada.

The company expects that the program will allow franchise owners and operators to install the ACECool EV chargers and share in the net revenue from advertising and network usage. Coolisys expects to announce other network partners in 1Q2021.

Amos Kohn, President and CEO of Coolisys, said, “The opportunities for Coolisys in the burgeoning EV marketplace are anticipated to drive our sales growth over the next 60 months and beyond. We look forward to the potential changes coming from increased demand for EVs and the recent trends related to government support of the electrification of transport. I believe we are well positioned to leverage these opportunities as a 50+ year old company experienced and capable of creating innovative and highly-efficient power systems and solutions.”

According to a study by Bloomberg New Energy Finance, EVs will comprise 10% of global passenger vehicle sales by 2025, rising to 28% in 2030 and 58% in 2040. In terms of expanding the current infrastructure to support EV deployment, McKinsey reported that by 2030, more than $30B will need to be spent on the rollout of EV chargers, and that by 2030, the US market for services to support the charging of EV fleets could be worth $15B.