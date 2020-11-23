Korn/Ferry (NYSE:KFY): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.49 ; GAAP EPS of $0.51 beats by $0.44 .

Revenue of $437.79M (-13.2% Y/Y) beats by $56.83M .

"During the recently completed second quarter, I'm pleased that Korn Ferry's revenue was up 27% sequentially to $435 million. We had a sharp improvement in earnings and profitability with net income attributable to Korn Ferry of $28 million with an operating margin of 11.1% and $66 million of adjusted EBITDA and a 15.2% adjusted EBITDA margin," said Gary D. Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry.

