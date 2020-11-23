Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) jumps 7% premarket on collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to discover, develop, and commercialize therapeutics in multiple disease areas.

The collaboration includes two of Schrödinger’s early-stage programs and additional undisclosed targets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bristol-Myers will pay $55M upfront, and Schrödinger will also be eligible to receive up to $2.7B in milestone payments plus royalties.

Schrödinger will be responsible for the discovery of development candidates and has agreed to grant BMY exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize the development candidates generated by the collaboration.