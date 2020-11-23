Merck (NYSE:MRK) through its subsidiary to acquire all outstanding shares of OncoImmune for an upfront payment of $425M in cash.

Additionally, OncoImmune shareholders will be eligible to receive sales-based payments and payments contingent on the successful achievement of certain regulatory milestones.

OncoImmune recently announced positive top-line findings from an interim efficacy analysis of a Phase 3 study evaluating its lead therapeutic candidate CD24Fc for the treatment of patients with severe and critical COVID-19.

The coimpany will accelerate development of CD24Fc, a candidate for the treatment of patients with severe and critical COVID-19

Under the agreement, prior to the completion of the acquisition, OncoImmune will spin-out certain rights and assets unrelated to the CD24Fc program to a new entity to be owned by the existing shareholders of OncoImmune.

In connection with the closing of the acquisition, Merck will invest $50M, and become a minority shareholder, in the new entity.

The closing of the acquisition is subject to approval and is expected before the end of 2020.

MRK +1.131% premarket to $81.36

Source: Press Release