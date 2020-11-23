Wedbush Securities is increasingly confident strong global electric demand will benefit Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

"With the sustained path to profitability and S&P 500 index inclusion achieved, the Tesla bull story is now all about a stepped up EV demand trajectory into 2021. Overall we are seeing a major inflection of EV demand globally with our expectations that EV vehicles ramp from ~3% of total auto sales today to 10% by 2025," writes analyst Dan Ives.

Ives and team think the demand dynamic will disproportionately benefit Tesla over the next few years, especially in the key China region, which they forecast could represent ~40% of its EV deliveries by 2022 given the current brisk pace of sales with +150K deliveries in its first year out of the gates with Giga 3.

China and Europe EV demand are expected to remain EV hot spots for Tesla into 2021.

The Wedbush bull case price target on Tesla goes to $1,000, and the base case price target is hiked to $560. The average Wall Street PT on Tesla is $385.13.

Shares of Tesla are up 1.41% premarket to $496.49.

